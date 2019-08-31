LINCOLN- The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision were released by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forrest August 28, and people are given 45 days to submit their objections.
TheStonewall Vegetation Project is for the authorization of vegetation treatments in areas of the Helena- Lewis and Clark National Forest after the Park Creek Fire in 2017.
More than 13,000 acres of the project area was burned in the fire, changing the conditions from what the Final Environmental Impact Statement had originally analyzed, and prompting an additional analysis.
“This has been a marathon process, especially when we identified the need to reevaluate conditions in the project area after the Park Creek Fire. However, we needed to take the extra time to re-analyze portions of the project and it’s a stronger project for that reason,” Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said. “We sincerely appreciate all who have continued to work with us for the duration of this project, and we look forward to moving this closer to implementation.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s press release, the selected action, Alternative 4, consists of 1,435 acres of treatments. These treatments involve a variety of timber activities, including commercial thinning and other cuts. The projects also includes 270 acres of prescribed burns, less than one mile of temporary road construction, and road maintenance on about 27 miles of established roads.
The USDA says all efforts are designed to improve the forest’s health and build resiliency by removing dead or dying trees, modifying tree stands to include more of a mix of species and ages and create areas where natural fuel density is reduced as a way to protect communities from wildfires.
However, the analysis posted in March of 2018 says there could be issues for wildlife in the area.
Any objections can be submitted by mail to Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Northern Region, 26 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804; faxed to 406-329-3411; emailed to appeals-northern-regional-office@usda.gov; or by hand Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:40 P.M., excluding holidays, to Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Northern Region, Building 26 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804.