HELENA - The Lewis and Clark Humane Society says they rescued two cats that were abandoned outside the building in 17-degree weather.
The shelter's security camera caught footage of a man walking up to the gate and dropping off the pet carrier before quickly walking away.
The shelter posted: "Thankfully one of our staff members spotted the crate outside and scooped them up, saving them from the freezing weather. They are safe and warm in our shelter, but we are trying to locate the gentleman who left them so we can get more information about them. We understand that things happen, and that sometimes you are unable to keep your pet. We are always willing to help you out, but abandoning them outside of our gate or building is not the right way to go about it."
The shelter says they've named the cats Barnum and Bailey, and both are receiving tender loving care.