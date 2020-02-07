Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&