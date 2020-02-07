HELENA- Officials are looking for information regarding an altercation that happened around 2:00 am on the 100 block of North Last Chance Gulch on Saturday, February 1 according to the Helena Police Department.
HPD says several individuals were involved in the altercation and one was treated for injuries.
HPD did not share much information on the incident, however, they say Detective Chad Lawrence is looking for information on the incident.
If you were a witness of the incident, or have any information that could help the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Lawrence at 406-447-8475 or email clawrence@helenamt.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.