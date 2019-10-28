How you can help snow plows be more efficient

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES COULD APPROACH 1 INCH PER HOUR FOR A PERIOD OF TIME LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR A SLOW EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN