How to get prepared for Daylight Saving Time

This Sunday we will spring forward one hour, so waking up on Monday morning may not be easy, but we will gain those long beautiful summer nights.
Daylight Saving Time is similar to jet lag, so it can take up to three days to get your personal time clock back to normal. It is very common after losing an hour of sleep for your body to feel worn out or jaded.
“That’s what people should expect to feel, is the effect of sleep deprivation. Less attention, less concentration more fatigue more difficulties with ambition,” said Dr. Roux.
Dr. Roux also said the best ways to avoid feeling sleep deprived is to start going to bed about 15 to 20 minutes earlier about three days before the time change, as well as advancing your meal times a few minutes as well to help get your body prepare. If you set your clock forward on Saturday afternoon instead of right before you go to bed, this can help you get to bed at your normal time.
According to Dr. Roux, the most important thing you can do to prepare for Daylight Saving Time is making sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night, because it will not only make you healthier but can help to get over the time change.