Now that the Legislative Session is beginning next week, we are curious who is behind the scenes printing all the materials needed by the Legislators.
Throughout the years the efficiency of the printing production has grown drastically. Meeting deadlines for large print jobs is the goal of the print department so having fast equipment is very important.
They have increased the printing production by 300 percent on everything they do. What they do in five minutes use to take about four hours. Bringing digital printing to the center about five years ago helped with the increase of production. Work Flow Manager Randy McNamara has been in the business for over 40 years and says printing larger bills is something that keeps them very busy.
"We do a lot of the overflow for the State Legislature all their big bills. The smaller ones that are 160 copies stay up at the Capitol and we’ll take the runs of the 15, 20, and 30 thousand sheets here,” said McNamara.
During the 90-day session they use about eight pallets of paper, 20 pounds of ink and 180 pounds of toner. Each bill has a different color for the different stages as the bill progresses and changes, so does the color.
So far, they have printed out a lot of business cards, letter heads and envelopes for the Legislatures. They are about a third of the way done but plan on having everything printed and ready to go come Monday.