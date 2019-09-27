How the City of Helena prepares for fall snow

HELENA – Fall snow events can cause city residents issues when it comes to snow-covered streets and down trees. The City of Helena is offering up some advice to keep residents safe and connected to emergency resources during fall snowstorms.
Once snow begins, crews will start working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and will continue to work as needed.
Residents are responsible for clearing sidewalks but are reminded not to push snow into the streets. Shoveled snow can be moved to lawns or sections of boulevard. But another concern with fall storms is trees are still equipped with their fall foliage.
“There's an incredible amount of area contained in the canopy of tree and all those leaves will gather weight with water and snow and the weight on the end of those branches can be pretty incredible," says Chris Daly, the Lead Arborist for the City of Helena.
The warm ground can cause slick walking and driving conditions and travelers should be very cautious when driving. There is also a non-emergency transportation dispatch number residents can call at 447-1566. For immediate road hazards you should call 911.
With wet and heavy snow loads it can cause damage to trees with foliage, creating downed limbs or trees.
For emergencies, like street blockages, individuals should call 911. During weekday business hours, residents can also report down city trees by calling the City Arborist at 447-8426. For trees affecting power lines, please contact Northwest Energy at 467-2669.
“Anytime there's any down branches I would encourage the general public to not deal with them unless it's a small branch you can easily drag to the curb," says Daly. "If there's any chance of the branch being under tension you should definitely not touch it and leave it to a professional.”
It’s also important to note that the City Parks department is only involved with city boulevard and park trees. Trees on private property must be handled by the property owner. If you are looking for a private arborist to make sure you hire an ISA Certified Arborist (International Society of Arboriculture).
Parks Superintendent, Craig Marr says as the snow accumulates on smaller trees to give them a gentle shake to remove snow before damage occurs. It is also recommended to move property, if possible, away from potential tree damage.