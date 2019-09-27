How the City of Helena prepares for fall snow

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 14 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 15 TO 30 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&