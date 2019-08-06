HELENA - After a active day for the Horsefly fire officials are expecting the estimated number of acres burned to grow. The latest update has the fire just over 500 acres.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office have ordered evacuations for the Flesher Acres area. Those evacuations will stay in place until further notice. If residents need to grab items of value they can possibly do so from 7 to 12 tomorrow morning depending on fire activity.
Officials are expecting another hot and dry day tomorrow and say there could be more evacuation orders in store.
Mike Almas type two team is in command of the fire. The same one who responded to the North Hills fire.