History teacher uses legislative session for hands on learning

Mr. Hamilton is the U.S. History and Government teacher at Broadwater High School and has been bringing his students to the state legislature since 1998, and says hands on education allows them to get a firsthand look to see how the process works and watch humans do the job.
His senior class participates in a scavenger hunt, which allows them to get more familiar with the building and even getting a chance to meet their legislator. His junior class will get a chance to tour the Capitol Building, Supreme Court and museums.
“I think it's very important that children get involved with politics early. What happens here in this building effects them and their future. So, they should be not afraid to come here, and I think once you come you get more familiar with the process and you’re more willing to take part in the process,” said Mr. Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton registers his senior class to vote in September, so they will be registered voters when they graduate from Broadwater High School. He hopes that this opportunity will lead his students to get more involved and possibly influence a bill a in the future.
Mr. Hamilton will be retiring at the end of this school year, after 24 years of teaching, and hopes his tradition of hands on learning will continue.