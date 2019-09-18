HELENA- The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity says 50% of residents in Helena currently qualify for Habitat for Humanity’s programs because of a drastic increase in housing costs.
To bring attention to how housing imbalances impact Helena communities, Habitat for Humanity and Tom Clinch Insurance teamed up to organize the “Hike for Humanity”.
The hike will be September 19 at 5:30 p.m. hikers will meet at the Mount Helena Trailhead Parking Lot and hike the 1906 trail.
Cards will be placed along the trail with statistics of housing in Helena by Habitat for Humanity.
According to the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity’s website, the hike is open to everyone and all hikers are welcome to hike at their own pace.
There is a registration fee of $25 for anyone over 18, $15 for anyone 17 and under and children under 8 and dogs and cats do not have to pay the fee.
