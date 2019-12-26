HELENA- A proposed chip sealing project for Highway 12/287 east of East Helena is taking public comment.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the project will begin about nine miles east of East Helena at mile marker 58 just north of Jimmy Green Road and end on the Townsend Flats south of Winston at mile marker 68.
The project will include chip sealing, new pavement markings, roadside signage, rumble strips and minor tree clearing. The MDT says the purpose of the project is to preserve and increase the service life of the pavement and provide safety upgrades for the traveling public.
A construction date will be scheduled once all project development activities and funding are available for the project.
Comment on the proposed project can be submitted online on MDT’s website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office at PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068 with a note that the comment is for UPN 9469000.
For more information, you can contact Butte District Administrator William Fogarty (406) 494-9635 or Project Design Engineer Tyrel Murfitt at (406) 444‑6227.