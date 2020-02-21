Helena YMCA launches competitive swim team

HELENA – The Helena Family YMCA is launching a competitive swim team.
The Dolphins Swim Team will be competing against other swim teams across the state, but they also be part of USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming in the US. The season will start at the end of April with tryouts being held in March.
The Dolphins program is a year-round competitive swimming organization for swimmers ages six and older. The YMCA says the swim team is a place where kids will learn leadership, character, and make lifelong friendships.
“We want to be able to plant the seeds with the youngest kids in our developmental leagues and then have a place for them to continue to progress too,” says David Oclander, CEO Helena Family YMCA. “There are a number of very highly competitive programs across the country in YMCA's and we're just going to be building off of those best practices.”
The YMCA says the Dolphins program will be able to tap into all of the amazing lessons and resources available throughout the National YMCA and USA Swimming Programs. This will allow them to be the very best for the aquatic's community in Helena.
Alana Cunningham, Head Coach & Senior Program Manager & Marketing Director, says having a swim team like this in Helena is really important to the community.
“It builds kids confidence,” says Cunningham. “It's a team environment so you're not just making lifelong friends it's a lifelong family."
The Dolphins Swim Team is inviting the public to an info session on Thursday, March 12th at 6 p.m. Members of the community will be able to meet the head coach and learn more about the opportunities the swim team can provide.
To learn more and sign up for the info session and tryouts you can do so by clicking here or alana.cunningham@helenaymca.org.