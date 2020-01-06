A Helena woman is sentenced to 30 years behind bars for child rape.
According to the Independent Record, Reene Mills, 38, was sentenced in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspension for raping a 12 year old child in 2018.
Charging documents state the child spoke with counselors and a forensic interviewer in October and November 2018. The victim detailed two incidents involving Mills; including once at a Helena- area store and the other at a private residence.