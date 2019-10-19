JEFFERSON CITY- One woman is deceased after a single-car rollover crash on I-15 in central Montana.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old woman from Helena was driving along I-15 south Friday afternoon near Jefferson City just before 4:00 pm Friday when she crossed lanes, over-corrected, and rolled over several times.
The woman was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
Montana Highway Patrol believes drugs, alcohol, and speed were factors.
The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
Nobody else was inside the car and Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.