HELENA - Jennifer Munger was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a felony, after dropping off the male victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital on Friday Aug. 16.
Munger dropped off the male victim at the hospital last Friday night. She told the Helena Police Department she “left because she was afraid of being arrested for other ongoing criminal charges.”
It's unclear what led to the man being shot.
Security footage captured Munger leaving the hospital in the victim’s truck.
Mungers probation office has requested that she is held due to violating her probation. The investigation is still ongoing.