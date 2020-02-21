HELENA- A Helena woman was convicted Thursday after she was accused of participating in an armed home invasion to rob a couple involved in trafficking heroin.
A release from the Department of Justice says 27-year-old Arielle Rose Cowser was found guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery affecting commerce and robbery affecting commerce.
Cowser was acquitted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
According to the DOJ, the prosecution said in evidence presented at trial, the FBI learned of a home invasion robbery in Helena in which the victims, a couple, were involved in trafficking heroin.
The release goes on to say Cowser’s co-defendant Kielan Brett Franklin provided the couple money to travel to Washington to buy an ounce of heroin.
The couple returned to Montana with less than an ounce of heroin and when they did not immediately hand over the heron, Franklin sent them threatening text messages.
On March 8, 2019, Cowser went to the victims’ house and asked to come inside, saying she and Franklin had broken up.
After she was let in, a few minutes later Cowser let in Franklin and two other co-defendants, Gerald Allen Hiler and Morgan Victor Pitsch.
Hiler brandished a handgun and Pitsch had one during the robbery according to the release.
When they realized one of the female victim called 9-1-1, the defendants fled, taking a small amount of heroin, the female victim’s wedding ring, her cell phone and a purse.
Arielle Rose Cowser faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Kielan Brett Franklin, Gerald Allen Hiler and Morgan Victor Pitsch have all plead guilty.