Helena welcomes over 100 basketball teams for 24th annual SWISH tournament

Helena will host the state's longest running basketball tournament on March 2nd and 3rd. The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce is parenting up with McDonalds to host this year's 24th annual SWISH Basketball Tournament.
The city of Helena will be welcoming over 100 teams, which is the third most in the history of the tournament. This not only brings athletes to the Capital City, but Helena will see quiet a big impact on the economy as well.
“It’s a big weekend. You know, the restaurants, the retail shops, people go shopping and they got to eat something. So, they will be busy this weekend,” said Mike Mergenthaler, Helena Chamber Vice President.
The tournament is expected to bring in over a quarter of a million-dollars to Helena. There will be over 200 games played in a two-day period, across 11 different gyms in the Helena area. Over 1500 hours of volunteer service will be recorded.
Tip off will be at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is five dollars per person, per day. For location specifics and any additional information about the tournament click here.