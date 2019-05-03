Helena welcomes back 95th annual Vigilante Day Parade

HELENA - Friday kicks off the 95th annual vigilante parade, one of the longest-running high school parades in the country. It is deep in history, dating back to 1924 and is dedicated to the pioneers who settled Helena.
High school students from the Helena Public School system will build floats around historic Helena themes. Students are given seven different categories to choose from, American Indian, Historic Helena, Pioneer Life, Helena Business, Famous People, Mining Transportation and Antique Vehicles-Any vehicle from 1970 and older.
"It's a good lesson for them to learn about the city and what's been happening over the last 100 years. It also gives them an opportunity to make something real for our community and have a nice event," said Willie Schlepp, Assistant Principal at Helena High School.
Some of the floats can take weeks to build, and the students who are involved in making these floats are granted Thursday off from school to finish preparing.
"It's quiet the process, we've gotten pretty good at it over the last 95 years. It's just a great event for not only the community but for our students as well, to get involved and take pride in some of their work," said Schlepp.
The parade will start at noon on Friday and begin at the corner of Helena Avenue and continue west on Broadway, north along Park Avenue to Benton Avenue and end at the Helena Civic Center. There is expected to about 90 floats in this years parade. Capital High School is set to lead the parade, as they lead on odd numbered years.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in each division and a Sweepstakes for the best entry in the parade.