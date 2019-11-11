Helena voted most patriotic city in Montana

HELENA – Helena recently took home an award for its love for the red, white and blue. This year Helena won the 2019 most patriotic city award for the state of Montana.
Insurify awarded Helena with the award, by analyzing the percentage of active service members and veterans in each city throughout Montana. Their data shows where in each state the most members of the armed forces live and that is in Helena. Wally Stromberg, lives in Helena, and he saw almost every member of his family enlist.
"My dad and my uncles all served in WWII and that's kind of what the window is about,” says Stromberg. “And just honoring the guys who gave their service to the country to protect it."
Stromberg worked for the Montana VA for 16 years, so he is very appreciative of all the service that the veterans gave and appreciates that Helena recognizes them.