Helena vet home loses funding

The Montana Veterans Foundation-Willis Cruse House in Helena is a transitional home for veterans, and their home and service center has helped over 900 veterans get back on their feet since 2003.
Since the beginning, the house has operated under a per diem grant issued from the National VA. In September, the Willis Cruse House was denied the grant and has been running without substantial funding ever since. Desiree Bain, the director and manager of operations, is passionate about taking care of our veterans.
“These are the people that scarified their lives, whether they were in combat or not, they signed the line and said that they were willing to do that for our country. That’s an unpayable debt, we will never be able to pay that back to them,” said Bain
For the past five months the house has put on fundraisers and garage sales. Desiree says they have gotten a lot of public support, along with some big donors that have kept the doors open so far. They are looking at another five months of filling the gap until the house gets some answers.
The house will reapply for the same per diem grant that denied them last year, and if they are accepted, the grant will not be awarded until 2020. Desiree says they are open to any ideas on funding. If you would like to donate or find out more information about the Willis Cruse House, you can do so by clicking here.