2019-2020 Helena Symphony Kids concerts begin

HELENA – Members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra will open this Season’s Education Concert Series with the first Symphony Kids concert on Saturday September 28th at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The concert is created for children, but audiences of all ages are welcomed to attend.
You will not only listen to music at the concert, but it will be complete with actors and narrator. The concert explores the use of moods in music.
As one of the Symphony’s educational programs, Symphony Kids brings the power of live instrumental music into the hearts of children with specific concerts designed to introduce them to the world of music and instruments.
“We present these shows in a very interactive way, so the children are coming and engaging,” says Barb Berg the Symphony Education Coordinator. “They’re taking part in the shows and they're not just sitting and watching.”
The concert is titled Xavier & His Very Bad Day. These concerts each offer an important life lesson, and the performance teaches sometimes we have a bad day. With the educational component of major and minor music.
Berg says these concerts are designed to make personal and relevant connection with children. She says this introduction of classical music to children becomes a friendship that last a lifetime.
“We believe that children’s emotional well-being is tied to an association with the arts. We’re only one component of that but we think we are an important component of that.”
Berg says students are better able to cope in life if they have an artistic side they can lean on. Children will receive an activity book and are welcomed to enjoy the Instrument Petting Zoo immediately following the concert in lobby.
