HELENA- Helena Symphony is holding a free 35-minute concert for kids aged five to ten years old and their families this Saturday.
The concert begins at 10:00 am on November 2 in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
The concert is titled The Little Red Hen and will feature the music of American composer Aaron Copland and his Appalachian Spring, performed by members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra.
Barb Berg, Symphony Education Coordinator and writer of the Symphony Kids programs talked about the concerts in a press release sent out by the Helena Symphony, saying:
“Live instrumental music is a wonder to discover,” says Barb Berg, Symphony Education Coordinator and writer of the Symphony Kids programs. “[These] concerts each offer an important life lesson, and this performance reminds us the importance of friendship, and how friends help each other.”
“These concerts are designed to make a personal and relevant connection with the children, and we are thrilled to offer these fun, imaginative, and interactive performances by the Symphony musicians and actors,” explains Berg. “This introduction of classical music to children becomes a friendship that lasts a lifetime.”
According to the press release, children will receive an activity book and can also enjoy the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby that follows most of the concerts offered through the program.
More information about the concert and more dates of free performances at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church can be found on theHelena Symphony’s website here.