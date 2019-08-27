HELENA- Students riding District busses to school will be required to use their ID cards when getting on and off the bus.

The Helena Public School #1 Transportation Facebook page says that students who loose or misplace their school ID will not be denied transportation as drivers can manually enter students but the manual entry will take more time and possibly cause delays.

Parents can download the EDU Log Parent Portal app to see live delay information and other issues happening, however parents will not be able to see if their child is on the bus or where your child got off at according to Helena school’s website.

For more information and help with downloading the app you can visit Helena School’s website here.