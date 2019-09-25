Helena student selected as Children’s Miracle Network National Champion

HELENA – Bella Nyman, a Helena student, is one of 10 children in the nation that will serve as a 2020 National Champion for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. She will share her story to raise awareness about mental health issues and the services children’s hospitals can provide.
Governor Steve Bullock and Shodair's Children’s Hospital were both there on Tuesday morning to help make the announcement.
Bella discussed her experience with mental health issues from the age of seven and how it impacted her day to day life and how she received critical support during two admissions at Shodair's Children’s Hospital.
“I'm just really lucky to be here,” says Nyman. “For a long time, I didn't think I was going to make it to be 13 and I think it's really huge that not only am I here, but this is where life has led me to something as amazing as this.”
Bella will be able to share her story with a nationwide audience to highlight the vital work that children’s hospitals do and also encourage others to continue supporting that work.
Bella hopes to advocate the need for more mental health resources in rural Montana. She says mental illness is everywhere and thinks it is really important that we are getting those resources everywhere so everyone can get access to help.