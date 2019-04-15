Helena Salvation Army receives national award for life empowerment program

The Salvation Army in Helena received a national award for their life empowerment transition housing program and were one of four winners to receive the award and Helena was the only small-town recipient.
The transitional housing program began back when Captain Rob Lawler and his wife moved to Helena eight years ago. The life empowerment program helps people who are sliding in and out of homelessness or those who are trying to reintegrate back into society.
The program comes with supported housing along with life skills classes. They also have case management, where they will meet with their case worker to go over what their goals are and how they are doing. Captain Lawler said, just last week someone who received help from the program stopped in to say hi and says it’s great to have a relationship with someone and feel comfortable enough to give them a hug.
“He wanted to just share where his life was and how well things are going and how thankful he is. It kind of means when you come for those days that are rough, those help make those days not so rough because you know there’s good days,” said Captain Lawler.
Captain Lawler says he isn’t sure how many people the program has helped, but he has seen a lot of faces. The program is getting ready to grow and they are looking at a building project so the program can be even better. They will be expanding their food pantry as well as a place where they can do better case work and more life skills training.
And if you’d like to find out more information about the Helena Salvation Army and the housing program you can do so by clicking here.