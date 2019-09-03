Helena Salvation Army in 4th season of FIRE Volleyball

HELENA – The Salvation Army is in their fourth season of the FIRE sports teams High School girls’ volleyball program. The no cut program gives high school girls’ the chance to play competitive volleyball who might not get the opportunity to otherwise.
FIRE Sports will also start its third season of men’s basketball this winter. Joe Wojton, the Athletic Director of FIRE Sports, says the program gives players the opportunity to play competitively while continuing to grow their skills.
“That’s the beauty of our program, everyone who is here, is here because they have the love of the sport and they just want to play,” says Wojton.
The FIRE Sports team will play competitive volleyball all across the Treasure State and this year the volleyball team will be going to Gardiner to play, as well as Bozeman several times, plus playing a bunch of local games in the Capital City.
Casey McInerney has been the head coach of the FIRE Volleyball Program for two years now and tells her girls they are very courageous for stepping into this program, and continuing to play even if they were met with disappointment before.
“They clearly have the love for the sport that makes them want to come back into it and continue playing, which says a lot about their character,” says McInerney.
They have 20 girls on the team this year and will start games on September 5th. If you are interested in joining or helping sponsor FIRE Sports or would like to find out more information you can contact Joe Wojton at the Salvation Army at 442-8244.