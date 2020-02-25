Helena robotics club heads to international competition

HELENA – MicroFusion Robotics was recently selected to compete in the Legoland Open International Competition May 17th –19th.
They were one of only 48 teams chosen to compete out of thousands from across the globe.
The 40-student team is ‘building a better tomorrow by working together.’ Their project is to raise awareness for the need for affordable housing in Helena. They want to work with their local municipalities to develop a plan that would spearhead a cohesive plan and make a difference.
“We actually got to meet with the engineers, architects and some of the builders that are working on the Red Alder Project and talk with them and share some of our ideas,” says Kathleen Cook, MicroFusion Robotics Member. “We also got to look at the project and what was going to go in there.”
The team is made up of 4th- 7th grade students representing numerous schools in the Helena area. The team says being selected for this international competition is a huge accomplishment and they’ve done a ton of work to get to this point, but they still have a lot to do to prepare for the competition.
Team Fusion 4133 also recently earned a spot to compete at the World Championship in April in Houston, Texas.
Team Fusion just returned from the Montana and Wyoming State Competitions where they won 1st place Inspire Award, which earned them a spot at the World Championships.
They are among 160 teams out of thousands from around the world that get to go to this competition. They will be one of two teams representing the Treasure State on a national level. The team says they are very excited to put Montana on the map as well as the community of Helena.
"It's something that really hits home with me, because it's our community that's always giving to us,” says Byrson Jones, Team 4133 Fusion Member. “And we try to do as much as we can to give back to them and represent them in the best way we can."
Fusion Robotics is made up of 7th- 12th graders representing numerous schools in the Helena area. Each year team 4133 builds a new robot to compete in the First Tech Challenge and the robot is designed and built by the team members themselves.
Both teams need to raise close to $30,000 for their trips. If you are interested in donating, you find both of their websites below.