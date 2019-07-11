HELENA - The Helena Regional Airport is one 13 Montana airports that recently received more than $3 million in federal funds. U.S Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines announced 13 airports statewide would receive $8 million in funding from the Airport Improvement Program.
Helena Regional Airport gets $3 million in federal funds for renovations
The FAA Airport Improvement Program is funded by a number of things like fees from airline tickets, air cargo shipments and aviation fuel sales. The Helena Airport is one of many across the country who has been waiting for a while to receive the extra funding.
“Feel very fortunate to get those funds. We really appreciate the help the FAA put into that. We also appreciate the help from Senator Tester, Senator Daines and Congressmen Gianforte. They have been great help in making sure that all of Montana's airports including Helena gets adequate funds to keep the infrastructure in good condition," said Jeff Wadekamper, Airport Director.
The money will towards replacing the paving on the south side aircraft parking apron, building a new taxi lane on the east end of the airport, improving the emergency communication system from 1974 and lastly the engineering and planning of the major rehabilitation to the primary runway.
As for the four projects the airport director says all of them are expected to be complete by the end of the this year and no travel will be affected by them.
