Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED IN THE HELENA VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAIN PASSES TODAY... AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE HELENA VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAIN PASSES TODAY. SNOW IS GENERALLY EXPECTED TO BE LIGHT, ALTHOUGH VISIBILITY MAY LOWER BELOW 1 MILE AT TIMES. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY AN INCH OR LESS ARE EXPECTED. THOSE TRAVELING OR OUTDOORS SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE RETURN OF WINTER CONDITIONS, AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATION.