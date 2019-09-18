Helena Police increasing patrols at trailheads

HELENA – The Helena Police Department have seen an uptick in calls regarding thefts from vehicles at trailheads and parks. The police department has been increasing patrols around those areas and says all the thefts are similar in nature.
Valuables are being left out for other to see, windows get broken and items are being taken. They are urging residents to keep items out of plain sight for others to see, and most importantly lock your car doors.
“Basically, what happens is thieves are looking for easy opportunities,” says Berkley Conrad, a Sergeant with the Helena Police Department. “They aren’t going to break into a nice clean car where they don’t see purses or wallets, sunglasses or chargers. They see a nice clean car they will probably just move on to the next one.”
Sergeant Conrad also wants to stress, that this is not just trailheads. This can happen throughout Helena. Parks and Rec has also identified this as an issue to monitor and explore options for addressing.
Sergeants Conrad says if you are parked in your driveway at home you are just as susceptible of being a victim of theft as you do at trailheads. He stresses to take your valuables out and make sure to lock your doors.
Helena PD says if you see someone or something suspicious you may report it to the dispatch center at 406-457-8866.