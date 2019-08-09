Helena Police Department to hold active shooter training for public

HELENA – In wake of recent events in El Paso and Dayton, first responders in Helena aren’t taking anything lightly and they are working hard for you to be prepared in an event of a disaster. The Helena Police is preparing for if that tragic days comes, you get to come home to your kids.
The Helena PD and local fire departments took to a training to learn how to work together in case of an active shooter, but they are inviting the public to a training to help prepare you, so you can survive and an active shooter. Corporal Noal Petty with the Helena Police Department, says these are scary and unfortunate situations and don’t want them to ever happen but it could, and they want to help give families the options on how to prepare themselves.
"We have no idea when these are going to happen or they're going to happen, and it can happen anywhere at any time. So, to have that mindset of what I should do, what will I do if this happens just to have a plan in place," said Noal Petty.
Petty says the public will learn how to be prepared in case of an emergency. Knowing what to do or where to go if something were to happen. He says this is what the preparation mindset is, having an escape route in mind, knowing where the exits are when you enter a building, in case you need to get out in an event of a disaster.
"We want families to talk about what we should do in an emergency. We talk about would we should do if there's an earthquake, what you should do if there's a fire, all of this stuff we have plans for. Why not be prepared for this active shooter element as well," said Petty.
The active shooter training will be open to the public on September 17th at 6 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.