HELENA- A walkway from the Helena Pre-Release was reported Friday evening.
According to the Helena Police Department, Charles Thomas Peterson, 38, was last seen at 1:30 pm when he walked away from the facility wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes, and a blue coat.
Peterson was supposed to return at 4:30 pm but did not.
Peterson is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know about the location of Charles Peterson, you are asked to call the Helena Prerelease Center at 406-442–6572.