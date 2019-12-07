Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 5 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER ROGERS AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON AND BROADWATER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&