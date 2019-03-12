Helena Police Chief is retiring after 43 years

McGee joined the Department in 1975, after spending one year with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, and in 1996 he was promoted to Police Chief. But working in law enforcement is something McGee wanted to do long before it ever became a reality. Around the time McGee was in middle school, he said there was a lot of negativity surrounding the police, which drove him toward becoming part of the process of changing the culture.
“You know, when we came on it was a change, it was a time of change and I wanted to be part of that change. And I think I have,” said Chief McGee.
McGee is a Helena native, and a graduate of both Helena High School and Carroll College, and will look forward to a possible trip to Ireland and spending more time with his grandchildren. He says stepping down will be bittersweet, but it is time for a change and time to retire.
Assistant Chief Steve Hagen will serve as the interim Police Chief while the Department looks to fill the position.