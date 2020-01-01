HELENA- During celebrations of the New Year, the Helena Police Department says they had increased patrols within the city.
During these patrols, Helena Police Department says they arrested six people for DUI’s during the evening of New Year’s Eve and the morning of the New Year:
- 47 year old male arrested for DUI (3rd Offense), No Insurance
- 30 year old female arrested for DUI (1st Offense)
- 42 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense), Driving while Suspended and No Insurance
- 30 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense) and Stop Sign violation
- 26 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense), No Insurance, Open Container in M/V, Driving while Suspended, Warrant
- 24 year old female arrested for DUI (1st Offense), Aggravated DUI (1st Offense) and Driving with No Headlights
During the celebrations last year, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Helena Police Department reported only making one DUI arrest, saying it is rare to see so few DUI’s on New Year’s Eve.
Many police departments across the state posted warnings about drinking and driving if they were planning on going out drinking to celebrate, asking people to use a sober ride to get home.