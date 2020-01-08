HELENA- Helena Police is asking for help in looking for a bike they say is valued at $8,000.
According to Helena Police, the bike is a Diamondback model XTS3 and was taken from the Mobile city Self Storage on Joslyn.
The bike is blue and white with white Deity Dirty30 handlebars, RCV Marzocchi forks, Maxxis tires with white Spank Subrosa wheels, an e*thirteen turbocharge sprocket and the pedals are white Azonics.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Walter at 406-457-8865 or email kwalter@helenamt.gov.
A tip can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.