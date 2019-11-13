HELENA- A check for $3,587.22 was received by Helena’s Parks Department to purchase a wheelchair swing for Memorial Park.
The check was from Van’s Thriftway, the store thanking the volunteers and customers who helped make the donation a success in a post on their Facebook.
Van's Thriftway also said in their post that the wheelchair swing will be the first of its kind in Helena.
According to the City of Helena, Local Government Facebook, the wheelchair swing is in order and it will be installed either this fall or early spring depending on the weather.