HELENA - Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins announced he's running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Collins, a Liberian refugee, made national headlines in 2017 after beating out a long time incumbent to become Montana's first black mayor.
Monday afternoon Mayor Collins was joined by family and friends as he made his announcement at the Performance Square on the walking mall in Downtown Helena.
“I think it’s time we restore the real and true meanings behind public servants," Collins said. "Let's do away with those who are only entrusted in lining their pockets and playing political games in Washington."
The democrat highlighted some of the issues he will focus on while he's the campaign trail, including health care, better treatment for veterans, higher wages for the middle class, and climate change.
Collins is vying for the democratic nomination to challenge republican incumbent Senator Steve Daines.