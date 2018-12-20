HELENA - We all have our own ways of blowing off steam or getting over a bad day. Man Therapy is a new program that launched in September, and is a friendly way for men to visit and get together.
Men represent 78 percent of all U.S. suicides according to mantherapy.org. There is help for men in Helena through a new program.
Don’t let the word “therapy” fool you. Organizers say Man Therapy isn't like traditional talk therapy. One leg of the campaign is the ‘Guys Night Out Series’.
The nights out include fun activities to help guys socialize with one another, since it can be tough for men to maintain social bonds as they get older.
“It’s a good social gathering outside of home and outside of work. And where you can just kind of talk with some peers maybe about guys your same age,” said Matt Johnson who has attended a few ‘Guys Night Out’.
According to Jess Hegstrom, who is the project lead for Man Therapy in Lewis & Clark County, she says “It’s open for really any man who wants to come out and meet other men and be exposed to new hobbies and outlets. We know that social connectivity is a huge factor against suicide.”
When visiting Mantherapy.org you will find an anonymous mental health screener and a little red phone located in the top right-hand corner of the website that gives access to the suicide prevention lifeline online chat and the phone number.
There is one more ‘Guys Night Out’ left in December, so if you or someone you know might be interested you can find more information out on their Facebook Page by clicking here.
The next event coming up is "Bro-ga," a hot yoga night.