Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...A PERIOD OF STRONG WINDS IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING WITH STRONGEST GUSTS LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER, MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&