Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. && MOLDAN