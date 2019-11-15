HELENA- A man is behind bars after court documents say he threatened to kill a Helena police officer and his family.
Court documents say Officer Mark Baker was called to the walking mall after reports of a man yelling and being disorderly to people passing by.
When Officer Baker arrived, he talked to Noah Spooner, telling him about the complaints.
Court documents note that an open can of beer was next to Spooner when Officer Baker arrived.
Spooner continued to be disruptive and verbally disruptive to people passing by, using loud and foul language towards Officer Baker.
When Officer Baker told Spooner he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, Spooner refused and pulled his arms away from the officer.
Court documents say Spooner then angled his arms as if he was going to hit Officer Baker with a closed fist.
Officer Baker then took Spooner to the ground where he continued to struggle and resist arrest.
After Spooner was in custody, court documents say he then told Officer Baker that he was going to find and kill the officer and his family once he was released.
Spooner was then taken to the jail where he was searched, staff finding a small pipe used to take illegal drugs on him.
Noah Matthew Spooner is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.