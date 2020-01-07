Helena Macy’s set to close

Emily Workman, the Director of Media Relations, says there are about 50 employees at this location and regular, non-seasonal colleagues will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.
Workman went on to say, “The decision to close a store is always a difficult business decision. Macy’s is proud to have served the Helena community over the past 19 years. We encourage customers to continue to shop with us at Macy’s Bozeman Gallatin Valley Mall and online at macys.com.”
Additional information will be shared during Macy’s Investor Day on February 5th.