Every years since 2012 Thomas Reguin and his family have been putting on a Christmas light show at their home for the town of Helena. Although it doesn't look like much right now, there are over 56,000 lights behind me, but at night this house is lit up with plenty of watts to show for it.
Thomas got the idea at the age of 13 after watching video of another home on YouTube and wanted to make his house into a show of its own. Although it took some convincing for his parents to jump on board they have been very supportive. Thomas has since moved to Great Falls but the tradition has not stopped. With the help of his parent and siblings they begin setting up for the show in late September. Thomas continues to put on the show despite living out of town because he and his family love the response they get from the community.
In 2015 they started taking donations for God's Love Homeless Shelter. You will see a lit up box on the lawn if you would like to donate. They raise over a thousand dollars almost every year and are looking to increase that amount this year. If your timing is right you will see the family out visiting with the crowd, answering questions and handing out goodie bags. The show starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs every day of the week until December 30th. They invite you to visit their Facebook Page or their website at Lakehelenalights.com if you have questions or suggestions for next year.
When you are enjoying the light display you can tune into 88.1 FM to listen to Christmas music.