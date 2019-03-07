Helena Law Enforcement adopts new system to manage registered sex offenders

With over 900,000 registered sex offenders in the United State and more than 2,700 in Montana, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Police Department are the first law enforcement agencies in Montana to adopt the OffenderWatch Network. The program is the nation’s leading sex offender registry network.
With the new technology, the agencies will be able to manage the sex offender registry with real-time updates to the public when an offender moves into their county. This is something Special Operations Captain Brent Colbert, with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, says will be helpful when identifying an offender.
“I can take a picture with my cell phone and our deputies can enter that into the database right there and update the photo right there. So, we have real-time situations that can update this information as you go,” said Colbert.
This new program will provide Lewis and Clark County citizens with the ability to see when an offender registers or moves within a certain radius of their address. The service will provide alerts and updates, as well as confidential and unlimited address registrations—home, school, work, gym, day care, park, or any address of interest at no cost to the public.
