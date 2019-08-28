Helena kids start the school year in a new school

HELENA – Some students in Helena were lucky enough to start off this school year in a brand-new school. Central School Principal John Stilson says the community really rallied behind the education system by approving a bond by more than 75% to help these kids learn in the best environment possible.
In March of 2013 Central School closed and students and faculty were relocated to the Lincoln Campus. But this fall, those students and staff members are walking the halls of a brand-new school, and Principal Stilson hopes they can see what the new halls can truly bring.
"I want them to see what learning can be and what a learning facility and environment should be for their students in Helena. I hope they see pieces of history. I hope they see pieces of what the future should be,” says Principal Stilson.
It has been over 40 years since a bond has been passed and several decades since the Helena Valley has welcomed a new school according to
Principal Stilson. The million-dollar bond not only helped build Central School but Bryant and Jim Darcy Schools as well.
Kindergarten Teacher Jessie Mitchell is one of the teachers coming to the new school from the Lincoln Campus and says this new school will really allow students to thrive.
"I'm just really excited to have more space. More space for us to run small groups, for us to do projects. The flexible seating is amazing, so I think we are really going to be able meet the needs of the kids with that,” says Mitchell.
The staff at Central School really wants to thank the Helena community for making the first day of school so enjoyable and for making all of this possible.