HELENA- Over 600 dogs and as many as 175 breeds will be shown off at the Helena Kennel Club’s annual Dog Shows and the public is invited.
The show will be through September 19 to the 22 and they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building.
The Helena Montana Kennel Club says the Gallatin Dog Club will be co-hosting and dogs from all over the US and Canada will compete.
Seating is limited and the shows are free but you are allowed to bring a folding chair.
No other dogs will be allowed in the building and on-site vendors will be selling food and dog-related merchandise.