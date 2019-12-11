Helena Horse Rescue expanding facility

HELENA – For two years, Helena Horse Rescue has been saving horses from slaughter here in the Treasure State but also across the country.
Taking care of horses in no easy task, but when it’s your passion it becomes your life.
"We believe they deserve a second chance," says Cherron Davis, the Founder & Owner of Helena Horse Rescue.
That’s the motto for the numerous horses Cherron has helped rescue over the past two years. After first saving 12 horses from slaughter in Texas, Cherron says there is also a lot of horses who need help here in the Treasure State.
"We feel there is a need here locally for people who either can't afford their horses anymore or getting older and can't do the winter with the horses, feeding them and watering them it's rough during the winter," says Davis.
With the horse rescue expanding over the years, the need for each one grows. They are currently in the process of building a new indoor barn on over 500 arches of land. This facility will help new horses get acclimated as well as have a place to exercise.
"We will have a round pen inside that we will work them during the winter,” says Davis. “Right now, we just can't do much during the winter with them. So we can work on the basics and just kind of getting them familiar with us when we get them.”
If you would like to help Helena Horse Rescue raise money for their new barn, or if you are interested in adopting a horse you can click here for more information.