Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER ROGERS PASS AND MACDONALD PASS, WITH 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF HELENA AND THE HELENA VALLEY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&