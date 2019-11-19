HELENA- After only one of three Fort Benton cheerleaders were able to be at the Class C State Volleyball Tournament, the cheer team from Helena High stepped up to lend a hand.
Helena High School sent a release saying due to several reasons, Fort Benton School was only able to take one of their three cheerleaders to the state volleyball tournament.
During their first two games, Fort Benton’s lone cheerleader cheered on their team solo, but by the third game, the Helena High School’s Bengal Cheer Team stepped in to lead several hands.
The Fort Benton volleyball team and their fans were cheered on by the cheerleaders, someone even sharing a photo, thanking the Helena High School cheerleaders and saying it is a great show of sportsmanship.
Helena High School said in a release, We’re so proud of our Bengal Cheer Team not just for their cheers, flips, and lifts, but especially for their stellar sportsmanship that will serve them well their entire lives. Well done, students!