Helena High closed for a second day due to a second water main break

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO BE FOUND ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MONTANA THIS MORNING... AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING SNOW ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MONTANA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES OF A MILE OR LESS ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES. OVERALL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT AND GENERALLY 1 TO 2 INCHES. SNOW WILL THEN BECOME MORE SCATTERED THIS AFTERNOON. WITH SOME SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE, TRAVELERS MAY WANT TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME DURING THEIR MORNING COMMUTE TODAY.