Helena High School will be closed Tuesday March 5, due to a water main break.
Via Twitter, the city of Helena is saying to stay away from the area until repairs are complete.
A picture shows snow and what looks like flooding water on the sidewalk outside. It's unclear what led to the damage, although it comes after a week of severe weather and subzero temperatures.
Water main break at Helena HS. Please stay away from area until repairs are completed. Thank Public Works. pic.twitter.com/Bvl1gYR9aH— City of Helena MT (@city_helena) March 5, 2019
