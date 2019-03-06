Helena Food Share Holds 5th Annual Doorstep to Kid Packs

You can help donate by leaving food items on your doorstep on Wednesday, March 6th. Over 300 AmeriCorps members will be sent out to collect the items left out on doorsteps of those who live within the Helena and East Helena City limits, and bring them back to the warehouse at Helena Food Share. The program has received a lot of support, including from the Governor’s Office.
“The first lady will be with us Wednesday afternoon to kick off the program at one o’clock at Carroll. So, we’re excited to have her involvement and again helping with one of their priorities, that is alleviating childhood hunger,” said Dan Ritter, the Director for the Governor’s Office of Community Service.
Each week Helena Food Share puts together about 1,100 kid packs throughout the community, and with the financial and food donations from the kid pack program, they can get children food for the rest of the school year. Last year the food drive collected over 10,000 pounds of food, along with 23,000 dollars in donations.
If you live outside of the city and would still like to participate you can drop off your food donations at the First Community Bank at 7517 Roughsawn Dr. Helena, MT 59602, or make a financial donation by mail or by visiting the Helena Food Share website.