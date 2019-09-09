Helena Food Share extending services to the community

HELENA – The Food Share will keeping their doors open a little longer than normal to help extend their services to those who might not have the time to stop by during the day.
The Helena Food Share will be extending their hours on Monday and Thursday by keeping the doors open until 6:30 p.m.
Bruce Day the Executive Director of Helena Food Share says there are a lot of people who don’t have the opportunity to get to them by 3:30 in the afternoon, so staying open a few extra hours give’s people that chance to come if they are busy during the day. But keeping the doors open longer isn’t just helping those in need but those who are wanting to help.
"Anytime that this service can be expanded it's helping the community,” says Day. “Volunteers who want to help out, it's helping them by giving them a meaningful way to be here and help out."
Day went on to say Monday’s are typically really busy for them especially in the evenings. Day says last Thursday was the first Thursday they were open extended hours, and says they were very busy and saw about 30 to 40 customers, so they know there is a need out there and hopes this will be helpful for them.
The Food Share will also be launching the 10th annual Kid Packs Challenge Fundraiser on September 11th which provides food to students throughout the Helena Valley.
Every week volunteers help the food share put together bags of nutritious snacks that kids can have over the weekend. This challenge raises $175,00 needed to provide 1,100 food packs to Helena children each week.
Day says the weekends are a time where kids are particularly at risk because they don’t have access to a school lunch or snack that they can count on. He says unfortunately some kids are at risk of hunger and they don’t always know where their next meal is coming from.
"The Kid Packs Program is designed to help them during that risky period of time,” says Day. “Our volunteers come together and build these bags of nutritious healthy snacks and we deliver them to the schools on Thursday and the school's send them home individually with kids on Friday."
Day says unfortunately about one in five kids in the greater Helena area are at risk of hunger, so receiving a Kid Packs might help reduce that. The food share started delivering Kid Packs to Bryant School and now are delivering to 17 different schools throughout Helena.
The fundraising event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday starting at the Helena Food Share Pantry and ending at Bryant School. Each person in the parade will be carrying a Kid Packs that will be given to a Bryant School student on Friday. If you’d like to find out more information about the Kid Packs Program or how to get involved, you can do so by clicking here.